Man punched while filming TikTok video with friend in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was punched while dancing with his female friend for a TikTok video they were filming in Lower Manhattan, police say.

According to officials, the 24-year-old victim, Chad White, was making the video with his friend, Shakila Kahn, on Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Police are investigating the incident as a bias crime.

VIRAL VIDEO | Woman jumps into Hudson River for a TikTok video
EMBED More News Videos

A young woman from Nassau County thought it would make a cool TikTok video - jumping off a boat for a swim in the Hudson River, in front of the Statue of Liberty.


They say a man came up behind the victims and used an anti-gay slur.

According to officials, the two suspect and victim scuffled, and the suspect punched the victim in the back of the head.

The victim declined medical treatment.

The entire incident was captured on TikTok at the account, "at.the.official.shakila".

TOP STORY | Alleged shoplifter killed in fight with Long Island 7-Eleven worker, clerk charged with manslaughter
EMBED More News Videos

It happened in Melville in Suffolk County.


It is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattansocial appsbias crimeassaultattacknypdhate crimesocial mediahate crime investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC teacher loses morale when no students show up
Alleged 7-Eleven shoplifter killed on LI, clerk charged with manslaughter
Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to close over COVID cases
Flight attendant delivers heartfelt message amid furloughs
Woman diagnosed with breast cancer 4 months after clear checkup
10 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
NYC programs seek to intercept violence before it happens
Show More
H&M closing 250 stores across US
COVID NY: Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns
Long line forms outside NJ town's COVID-19 testing site as cases surge
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
Man posed as customer before sexually abusing laundromat employee: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News