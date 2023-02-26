TikTok Made Me Do It: 7 Viral Beauty Products We Know You'll Love

TikTok has been the trendsetter for quite some time. We've discovered some of the best skincare and beauty products out there. TikTokers keep it transparent with their audience, so you know the hype for these products is legit. Check it out below!

There's a reason Selena Gomez's make-up has a cult following. Rare Beauty's viral Soft Pinch formula comes in the most gorgeous shades of reds, oranges, and pinks, and the texture makes it easy to build and blend, TikTok tested, TikTok approved.

The lazy person's guide to gorgeous hair is here. With over 570 million views on TikTok, the Hot Dryer/Brush combo dries and styles hair at warp speed. Oh...and did we mention its max drying power with 30% less frizz? Yes, please. Look like you just came from the salon everyday.

As one TikToker said when testing Rihanna's lip stain, "Slay, slay, slay!" The Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain goes on like a gloss and leaves behind a soft tint, delivering hydration and creating a long-lasting and gorgeous look. Rihanna can take all of my money.

With 14 million views on TikTok, this blush is worth the hype. Once Kylie Jenner revealed this was her go-to blush, it became nearly impossible to snag one. Infused with color reviver technology, Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush reacts to the skin's moisture level, giving your cheeks the VIP treatment they deserve, resulting in a natural, rosy, glowy look that lasts all day. Snag one before they sell out...again!

The Ordinary has a cult following for being effective and affordable, and the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution is no exception. Recommended no more than twice a week, apply a thin layer of this chemical exfoliant on clean, dry skin. Let it sit for no more than 5-10 minutes. This mask exfoliates, fights clogged pores, reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and redness, and improves the skin's texture.

We couldn't not add Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation to this list. This foundation comes in over 30 shades, it's buildable, and the end result is a luminous, glowy, and silk-like finish. TikToker @mangomoniica described it as a permanent filter for the face!

This mascara is incredible because it gives the effect of false, voluminous lashes; PLUS, it's friendly to your bank account. Win-win!

