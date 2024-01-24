  • Full Story
31-year-old man stabbed in face near Times Square in apparent dispute over cigarette

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 3:10AM
WABC

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the face just feet from Times Square in what police say stemmed from a dispute over a cigarette on Tuesday.

The attack happened around 7:20 p.m. in front of 151 W. 43rd Street.

Officers found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound to his face.

After further investigation, it was revealed that an argument ensued after the suspect asked the victim for a cigarette.

The victim told police that when he said no, the suspect attacked him.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the location. No weapon was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

