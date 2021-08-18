TKTS booth in Times Square struck by gunfire in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYPD officers were stationed outside of the TKTS booth in Times Square after a window was struck by a bullet.

Police say shots were fired at West 48th Street and Broadway around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

One bullet struck the TKTS window, but it does not appear that anyone was injured by the gunfire.

The booth has been closed during the pandemic.

After more than two dozen shootings over the weekend, even NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said it has been a violent series of days.



"We're down in shootings in June, we were down in July, I expect that we're gonna be down from last year in August but the same ranks true that even though we're down, we still have a long way to go," Shea said.

Shea says the bail reform law is the biggest problem and it needs to be changed so criminals are not so quickly put back onto the streets after their arrest.

At least 16 people were shot in an hour and a half in Brooklyn and Queens Sunday night into Monday morning.



