At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in Brooklyn and Queens

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least 16 people were shot in an hour and a half in Brooklyn and Queens Sunday night into Monday morning, including eight people outside a city-run Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment complex.Those victims - four men and four women, ranging in age from 18 to 27 years old - were shot outside the Roosevelt Houses on Dekalb Avenue at around 12:26 a.m. Monday.There was a large party outside the city-run complex when the shots were fired.A man was shot in the head and taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. A woman was grazed in the face and also taken to Kings County Hospital. A man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Woodhull Hospital, and a woman was shot in the leg and taken to Brookdale University Hospital.Several others arrived at area hospitals and may have also been struck in the same incident. Two showed up at Kings County Hospital and one at Woodhull.Four minutes later, a 16-year-old driving a Mercedes Benz 450 was shot in the head, and two other teens in the SUV also struck, at Atlantic and Schenck avenues in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.The teen was driving westbound on Schenck Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside and a gunman inside opened fire.The driver was in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital. Two passengers, a 19-year-old woman shot in the right leg and an 18-year-old grazed in the left arm, were being treated at the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.Here is a full list of the shootings:-10:55 p.m. (113 pct) Three men shot on 137-80 Westgate Street in Springfield Gardens, Queens. A 23 year old shot in the left leg, a 27 year old shot in the lower back and a 20 year old shot in the right shoulder. Taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.-11:30 p.m. (79 pct) A 32 year old man shot in the right leg at 35 Nostrand Avenue at the Marcy Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.-12:15 a.m., (102 pct) A 20 year old was shot in the face at 90-10 101 Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens. Taken to Kings County Hospital.-12:26 a.m. (81 pct) Multiple people shot outside 927 Dekalb Avenue, Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, part of a large crowd outside the Roosevelt Houses.-12:30 a.m. (75 pct) Three shot in a car at Atlantic Avenue and Schenck Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.----------