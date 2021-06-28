New video of shooting that wounded Marine visiting Times Square

By Eyewitness News
Tourist caught in crossfire between street vendors in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's new video of the gunfire between street vendors that struck an innocent 21-year-old Marine, visiting Times Square from Upstate New York.

Police say he was not the intended target.

The shooting happened near 1535 Broadway at 7th Ave. and 46th Street on Sunday evening.



A group of 5-6 CD vendors was arguing under the Marriott Marquis sign on W. 45th Street, according to police, when one pulled out a gun and fired a shot. The victim was with his family just a few feet west under the Starbucks sign.

Samuel Poulin, 21, was then grazed in the back. The bullet was visible and did not pierce through his body. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

A witness who heard the shot while across the street at Junior's said the man appeared to be with family or friends.

Sydney Santana, visiting from New Orleans, said she heard a loud pop.

"Everybody was kind of confused, just looking around," she said. "They blocked off the street really quick so no one could get down the street."

Santana captured video of Poulin on a stretcher. He appeared to be alert and talking.

"So many people here, and of course a lot of people visit from other places, so I wish it didn't happen at all, but it's bad it happened in Times Square," Santana added.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The last shooting in the Times Square area was on June 5, 2021 on West 37th Street and 6th Avenue.

Back in May, a shooting in this same area of Times Square wounded two women and a four-year-old girl. A suspect was later arrested in Florida.

ALSO READ | Family reports receiving 16 calls from missing grandparents' landline in collapsed Florida condo
