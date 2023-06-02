New York man sought in murders of pregnant ex-girlfriend and ex-wife arrested in Philadelphia

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fugitive wanted for stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death and wanted in connection to the death of his ex-wife has been arrested.
The U.S. Marshals Service said 35-year-old Timothy Taylor was arrested late Friday morning.
The Marshals said they received a tip around 9:30 a.m. that Taylor could be in the area of Center City.
He was located at a bar in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street about two hours later and taken into custody.
Taylor was being sought for killing his ex-girlfriend, Theresa Gregg, in their home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on May 13.
Gregg was a police officer with New York City's Department of Homeless Services.
Detectives believe he was on the run when he then killed his ex-wife, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, inside her home this past weekend in Schenectady.
