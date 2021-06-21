Tips for avoiding counterfeit goods after shipment of fake Rolexes seized at JFK Airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10814851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in South Jersey are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with the abduction and assault of a waitress Saturday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A shipment of counterfeit Rolex watches was seized by U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at John F. Kennedy Airport last week.Authorities said had the 19 fake timepieces been real, they would have been worth an estimated $285,000.After the shipment arrived from Hong Kong, CBP officers requested the agency's import specialists to verify the authenticity of the merchandise and to confirm possible trademark violations.The Consumer Products and Mass Merchandise Center of Excellence and Expertise determined that the watches were counterfeit."This most recent interception of counterfeit watches demonstrates the ongoing vigilance and commitment to our Agency's mission by our CBP officers and import specialists," Acting Director of CBP's New York Field Office Marty Raybon said.The Department of Homeland Security is now investigatingthe shipment.CPB says consumers can take simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods:- Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.- When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller.- Review CBP's E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.- Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.