MTA seizes 63 vehicles of toll violators who owe combined $1.5M

The MTA seized 63 vehicles belonging to toll violators over the course of two days.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several dozen toll violators paid the price this week when the MTA Bridge and Tunnel Officers took action.

Over two days of targeted enforcement, April 6 and 11, the MTA stopped and seized a combined 63 vehicles.

The persistent toll violators, stopped on the Bronx-Whitestone and Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, accounted for $1.5 million in unpaid tolls and fees.

One driver accounted for $86,111.82 in tolls and fees. Another was arrested after trying to cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge with a fake Georgia license plate.

"These enforcement efforts are critical in securing toll revenue, but most importantly, send a message to those who drive unregistered vehicles and those who are intent on breaking the law," said MTA Bridges and Tunnels Interim President Catherine Sheridan in a press release.

According to the MTA, they have recovered over 90% of tolls owed under the DMV Registration Suspension program. Through it, officers use license plate readers to identify vehicles with suspended registrations due to unpaid tolls.

In 2022, toll violators accounted for tens of millions of dollars in tolls and fees owed. Over 7,200 summonses were issued to drivers for fraudulent or obstructed plates.

"The bottom line is if you use fake plates, you may be arrested. And if you don't pay your tolls, we will pull you over and have your vehicle towed," said MTA Bridges and Tunnels Vice President & Chief of Operations Richard L. Hildebrand II in a press release.

