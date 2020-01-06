Commuter Alert: NYC tolls have increased on several bridges and tunnels

New York City (WABC) -- If you plan on traveling into New York City, you might want to grab some extra cash before you go.The tolls on bridges and tunnels connecting New York City to northern New Jersey, Westchester, and Long Island went up starting Sunday morning.Drivers who use the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing are affected.Cash tolls have increased to 16 dollars on the Port Authority bridges and tunnels.Passenger vehicles using E-Z Pass are now being charged $13.75 during peak hours and $11.75 during off-peak hours.----------