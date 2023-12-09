Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi has officially launched his campaign to fill George Santos' vacant House seat.

Tom Suozzi launches campaign to run for House seat vacated by George Santos

NEW YORK -- Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi has officially launched his campaign to run for the House seat vacated after the expulsion of ex-congressman George Santos.

The Democrat wants to reclaim his seat in New York's 3rd Congressional District, representing parts of Nassau County and Queens.

Suozzi was nominated by his party on Thursday for a special election set for February 13th.

Party leaders were tasked with choosing nominees for the Feb. 13 election, triggered when Santos' fellow lawmakers voted to remove him from the U.S. House earlier this month.

Suozzi previously held the seat before Santos but stepped away to run for governor.

The race for the district, which includes parts of Long Island and a small section of the New York City borough of Queens, is expected to draw significant attention as both parties zero in on New York as a potential battleground for control of the House.

Republicans have not yet announced their candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

