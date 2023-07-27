Tommie Jackson, 69-year-old Stamford, CT pastor, fatally struck by police vehicle

A church community in Stamford is reeling after the loss of a reverend who was fatally struck by a marked police vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Marcus Solis has the story.

Police say the incident happened on Wire Mill Road while officers were responding to a call for service just after 4 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Rev. Tommie Jackson.

According to officials, Jackson was attempting to cross the roadway after retrieving mail from a nearby mailbox when he was struck by the marked police car of Officer Zachary Lockwood.

The officer "made an evasive steering maneuver" and hit him, according to the state police, who took over the investigation at the request of the Stamford State's Attorney's Office.

Lockwood performed CPR until medics arrived. Jackson was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The state police report did not include any details of the call the officer was responding to and did not say how fast he was driving.

State police said Jackson was a friend and advisor to many at the department and they are profoundly saddened.

"Pastor Tommie Jackson was such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community, for past 25 plus years. His steadfast commitment to serve those under the guidance of his pastorate, extended far and wide," Asst. Chief Redd said. "The void that has been left by his untimely passing will be difficult to fill; only the passage of time will bring comfort and healing. I ask that we all keep both the family of Pastor Jackson, his church family, Officer Lockwood, and his family in our thoughts and prayers during these most difficult times."

Police continue to investigate the crash. No charges had been filed, but Lockwood is on administrative leave.

In a statement, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons described Jackson, who was a reverend at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as a "pillar" in the community and championed his "decades of service and leadership."

"I am devastated and heartbroken by the untimely passing of Reverend Tommie Jackson. Reverend Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service," the statement read. "He was a larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice and touched the lives of so many through his work as Pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as well as Assistant Director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission. Reverend Jackson's decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the City of Stamford. I was honored to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

