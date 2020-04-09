coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Tommy Strong Foundation helps families battling pediatric cancer stay connected

RAMSEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The battle against pediatric cancer is a fight Andrew and Christine FitzPatrick know very well.

After losing their six-year-old son, Tommy Fitzpatrick, to brain cancer in 2019; the FitzPatrick's have mobilized their resources to raise money for cancer research and assist families affected by pediatric cancer through the Tommy Strong Foundation and in collaboration with the Tackle Kids Cancer and Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation.

Realizing the challenges cancer families are facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the isolating protective restrictions at hospitals, which limit pediatric patients from seeing any visitors, led the FitzPatrick's to donate iPad's to keep families connected during this crisis.

"Cancer does not care about the coronavirus. It happens no matter what and for the child's protection, they're not allowed any visitors. As a parent who's gone through something like that, it puts you back in that hospital room," said Christine FitzPatrick, Tommy's mother and Co-founder of Tommy Strong Foundation.

For Anna Marie Sherman, the mother of five-year-old Graysen Sherman, this challenge hits close to home as her family battles Greyson's rare and aggressive brain cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't see him every day It's gotten harder on him with the hospitals letting only one person visit, but the tablet does help take away a lot of pain," said Anna Marie Sherman, Graysen's mother.

Related: New Jersey Police Officer ran NYC Marathon for 6-year-old brain cancer victim

In addition to the iPad donation, the FitzPatrick's are also donating grocery gift cards for families in need.

"We're always looking for ways to help so we encourage people to reach out," said FitzPatrick.

For more information on the Tommy Strong Foundation and their efforts during this crisis, visit their website.

