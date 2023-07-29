K-pop group stars in new Disney+ documentary 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer'

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER give fans insight into their lives behind the scenes and what it takes to tour the world in new documentary 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer.'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER give fans a behind the scenes look into their world tour.

LOS ANGELES -- K-pop boy band sensation, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) took the world by storm in 2022 with their first world tour and as the headlining act at Lollapalooza. All their hard work on the road and how they got there is showcased in their new documentary, "TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer."

The band talked to On The Red Carpet about their fans, or as they're called, MOAs, an acronym short for "Moments of Alwaysness" and how much their support drives them.

Member Taehyun said, "I think all of us will say in unison that MOAs are our driver for growth and the reason why we go forward, and I think the documentary was very important in that aspect, because during the pandemic, we didn't get a lot of chances to meet with our fans in person."

With one Lollapalooza headlining performance under their belt, member Beomgyu noted that for future performances, "If it's a really big stage like Lollapalooza, you never get used to it. You're always nervous going up on stage, but because we've been there once, I hope that I am more excited than nervous."

TXT traveled through eight cities, including Seoul, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. But the band didn't play favorites when it came to their favorite stop.

"I think all the cities have their own personalities and their own vibes," Hueningkai said. "Food for sure. We deliver a lot of different food and we also try to go to some of the hottest restaurants there."

Most recently, TXT collaborated with pop band, the Jonas Brothers, recently releasing the hit "Do It Like That."

"I was just starstruck," said Taehyun.

"They worked really hard together with us. For example, they would find TikTok references and ask us if we should do this. And they really worked hard on the music video as well. They were being very nice and gentle with us, so I was very happy to have the chance to work with them," said Soobin.

"TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer" is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.