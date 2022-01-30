Toms River indoor sports bubble collapses during winter snowstorm

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A winter nor'easter that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of New Jersey, led to a partial collapse of an indoor sports bubble in Toms River.

According to a spokesperson for the Toms River School District, The John Bennett Athletic Sports Bubble was "compromised by the accumulation of ice, snow and wind, and the pressure those elements caused."

Photos posted by the Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors showed portions of the bubble that had collapsed on the indoor sporting facility.



The spokesperson says that the bubble was deflated, in phases, early Saturday afternoon. No damage was reported.

SNOW TOTALS | How much snow has fallen in NYC and the Tri-State area

Fortunately, the building was unoccupied at the time.

The spokesperson says the bubble will be reflated once the weather and structure are deemed safe.


