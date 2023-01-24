Did your dog's name make the list?

The top dog names are in for 2022, and Meteorologist Lee Goldberg reveals the name of his new puppy.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The American Kennel Club has announced the most popular dog names of 2022.

GIRL NAMES

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lucy

5. Willow

6. Penny

7. Sadie

8. Maggie

9. Rosie

10. Ruby

BOY NAMES

1. Max

2. Milo

3. Cooper

4. Charlie

5. Teddy

6. Tucker

7. Buddy

8. Bear

9. Rocky

10. Leo

On January 28 and 29, the American Kennel club will host their 'Meet the Breeds' event at the Jacob Javits Center where people will be able to meet, play with and learn about all kinds of dogs.

