An EF0 tornado touched down in New Jersey on Friday, along with a string of severe storms across parts of the country. ABC News' Mireya Villareal has the story.

Small tornado touches down in New Jersey, no injuries reported

PEMBERTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An EF0 tornado touched down in New Jersey on Friday.

It happened in the Burlington County borough of Pemberton.

The twister left behind toppled trees strewn about as well as destroyed property.

It was part of strong line of storms that moved through the area.

Luckily, there were no reports of any injuries.

The incident was one of two dozen in the last two days.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.