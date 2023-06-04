Participants started their climb at around 5 a.m. and embarked on over 2,000 steps. Johny Fernandez reports from the event.

Towers Climb sends participants up thousands of steps in honor of lives lost on 9/11

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of people put their endurance to the test Sunday morning at the seventh annual Towers Climb.

The event takes place at One World Observatory to help a special cause that was born out of 9/11.

Participants started their climb at around 5 a.m. and embarked on over 2,000 steps.

Climbers from all over the world proudly crossed the finish line of the 102nd floor for a gold medal.

For many who knew someone who died in 9/11, it was an emotional climb.

"Climbing up those stairs, we're passing wounded warriors, men who sacrificed their legs, sacrificed other limbs going down these stairs. And they're thinking 'us', Chris Burke said. His brother died in 9/11.

Burke says that when considering the sacrifice his brother made, he would climb those stairs again and again.

Over 1,000 crossed the finish line at the sold-out event to honor fallen heroes.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.