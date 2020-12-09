Disney delivers magical gift of 1,000 toys for Toys for Tots campaign

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8526115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man on Long Island has made it his mission every Christmas to collect as many toys as possible for Toys for Tots.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8524467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A magical gift was delivered to the Toys for Tots campaign in New York City on Tuesday.It was all thanks to Disney, the parent company of WABC, who helped deliver 1,000 toys to the organization.Marines in Brooklyn sorted through the huge donation of goodies, but the kindness didn't stop in New York City.Each Disney-owned news station in the country had a hand in delivering toys to their local Toys for Tots campaign.And you can help too, because between now and Sunday, for every new toy purchased through ShopDisney.com, Disney will make an additional dollar donation to Toys for Tots.----------