Be Kind: Long Island man collects 900+ toys for Toys for Tots

Merrick resident Joe Gallart has done this for the four years.
So far this year, he's collected more than 930 toys and they are all organized inside his garage.
RELATED | Teen celebrates 10 years of giving back to kids in hospitals with her annual toy drive
Gallart began collecting toys in 2016 and brought them to a car rally in Nassau County.
That first year he brought 21 toys in his car.
Then he began reaching out to friends and family all over the country.
Last year, he collected more than 530 toys.
"Every year it has gotten bigger -- someone just made a Facebook post this morning that I need an extra warehouse," Gallart said.
TOP STORY | Raging fire in East Village damages historic church
Gallart will donate all the toys on Sunday at the Nassau Coliseum.
He's expecting to collect even more toys before then.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip