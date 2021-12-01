Toys 'R' Us opening flagship store at American Dream in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11276105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two fire departments in New Jersey delighted onlookers with their annual holiday parade on Saturday night and gave spectators a chance to 'Be Kind.'

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Toys "R" Us will open a two-story global flagship at the American Dream in New Jersey just in time for the holiday season.The store spans 20,000 square feet and is designed to for Toys "R" Us kids of all ages.It is located steps from Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, and it marks the return of a flagship Toys "R" Us in the U.S.The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, and visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey's Café and ice cream parlor, a two-story slide, and more."American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families," WHP Global and Toys "R" Us Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said. "Debuting our first Toys "R" Us flagship here is a no-brainer."The flagship is slated to open in mid-December and comes on the heels of Toys "R" Us opening its digital flagship store together with Macy's -- and with over 400 Toys "R" Us shop-in-shops slated to open inside Macy's stores nationwide starting in 2022."American Dream is a world-class destination with one-of-a-kind experiences and first-to-market entertainment/retail concepts, designed to delight a multi-generational audience," American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said. "Toys "R" Us sparks the same feeling of joy across multiple age groups. This powerful brand is the perfect addition to American Dream's all-star lineup of entertainment properties and attractions. We're thrilled to partner with WHP Global and Toys "R" Us to bring this project to life."----------