Tractor-trailer decimates Hyde Park restaurant, driver dies at scene

HYDE PARK, Dutchess County (WABC) -- An out-of-control tractor trailer decimated a Dutchess County restaurant following a crash Monday, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at approximately 10:41 a.m. on Salt Point Turnpike in Hyde Park.

Police say 33-year-old Craig Allen Dickson was driving the tractor trailer, which crashed into a car and then slammed into Juniors Lounge and carved a path of destruction through the business.

The tractor was owned by MJD Construction, from Pawling, and it was pulling a fully loaded dump trailer.

The building was heavily damaged and was being held up by the dump trailer.

The owner of the restaurant, Louis Rossi, was inside the bar at the time. He heard the initial collision and went outside before his building was struck.

Additionally, an upstairs tenant identified as Sarah Dempsey was sleeping in the front apartment.

The crash caused her to be carried out of the building, along with her bed, coming to a final rest on the top of the tractor trailer.

Rescuers found her in rubble on top of the truck.

Dempsey was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Another resident of a second upstairs apartment was able to get out on his own.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash, but witnesses told police the tractor trailer was driving erratically and went into the westbound lane of traffic several times on Salt Point Turnpike.

Police say the tractor trailer was then involved in a collision with a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Kimberly Glatz.

The impact caused the Toyota to overturn before it came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.

Glatz was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Vassar Hospital for evaluation. She did not suffer any major injuries.

The building was deemed to be unsafe by the Town of Hyde Park Building Department and was torn down by Amity Construction.

In addition to the damage, the accident also caused extensive road closures.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed any erratic operation is asked to call the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340.

Related topics:
dutchess countyhyde parktractor trailerfatal crashcrash
