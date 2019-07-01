29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 29-year-old woman riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a cement truck in Brooklyn Monday.It happened just after noon at Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg."I ran out, and they were yelling, 'Somebody just got hit,'" witness Hamma Yafai said. "So we ran outside and we saw the whole thing, dead body."The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver the cement truck, a 70-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was visibly shaken."He said it wasn't his fault, because the girl was crossing from the sidewalk," Yafai said. "He has the green light for him to pass, and the girl went into the truck."The crash happened just two blocks from the driver's home base."He didn't even see her," trucking company owner Tony Mastronardi said. "What he told me is that he looked in the mirror and he saw something shiny, so then he looked and he saw it was a wheel. So he pulled over and went back to look...Even the police, NYPD said we're not at fault, but it's still unfortunate that it happened."The investigation is ongoing.----------