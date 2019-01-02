TRAFFIC

3 killed in Philadelphia head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times

EMBED </>More Videos

3 killed in head-on crash in South Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
Three people were killed in a head-on crash in South Philadelphia that involved a man who had been stabbed nearly a dozen times, police say.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Street and Packer Avenue.

Police say an Audi sedan and an SUV were headed in opposite directions on Packer when witnesses say the driver of the sedan veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the SUV.

Three of the four passengers inside the SUV were killed, including one who was ejected. They have not been identified, but police say they were all in their 30s.

A woman who was the lone survivor inside the SUV is listed in critical condition in the hospital. Police say her brother was one of the victims killed in the crash.
EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: Deadly head-on crash in South Philadelphia on January 2, 2019.


The driver of the Audi was also taken to the hospital. Once there, doctors discovered he had been stabbed multiple times.

"When he gets to the hospital, doctors tell the police that are on the scene that the male victim who is a John Doe has over 10 stab wounds to his chest and stomach," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Investigators did find a bloody knife in the sedan that the male was driving,"

The knife had a 10-inch blade, police say.

South Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Police say one of the men who died in the crash was wearing a sweater with a Mummers string band logo. The man's affiliation with the Mummers, if there is one, is not clear at this time.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficstabbingcrashaccidentu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
Increase in deaths of people walking between subway cars
Push to make discount MTA fare program more well-known for low income commuters
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 firefighters hospitalized after battling Jersey City fire
Happy New Year for a Long Island Mega Millions player
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
Person of interest in custody in Brooklyn attempted rape
Homeowner charged with manslaughter in burglar stabbing
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Man arrested in alleged groping of 4-year-old girl on subway
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
Show More
Woman killed in 2-alarm house fire in New Jersey
Brooklyn deliveryman killed after taxi opened door, hit him
Man, woman found dead on separate floors of NYC apartment building
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Flu cases on the rise in Connecticut
More News