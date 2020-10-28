Traffic

6-year-old girl home from hospital after New York school bus crash

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl is now home from the hospital after she was seriously hurt in a school bus crash in Orange County last week.

Officials with New Windsor EMS posted a photo Friday night that said they were honored to escort one of the patients home.

They said she bravely spent more than an hour inside the bus while they treated her and worked to free her from the wreck.

A truck from a tree trimming service collided with the bus in New Windsor last Wednesday and injured a dozen people -- including students.

Three people, including a child, were in critical condition and several others were hurt in the school bus crash last Wednesday.

ALSO READ | The new IRS tax brackets are out for 2021, so where do you stand?

A third vehicle was also involved, and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus called it the worst school bus accident he'd ever seen.

"Horrific scene, young kids," he said. "School bus accidents are the worst."

The 6-year-old's uncle, Bill Campbell, said at the time she was stuck on the bus for about an hour.

"She's got some trauma," he said. "She's tough kid. She was tough. She didn't cry a bit. She told the mom she did yoga breaths to stay calm for an hour while the fire department was trying to get out."

The bus driver, 74-year-old Andrew Sanchez, and the driver of the tree trimming truck, 25-year-old Ian Jennings, were also hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say the truck crossed the double yellow lines and struck the bus.

ALSO READ | Titanic-themed Halloween display pretty much sums up 2020, homeowner says
EMBED More News Videos

2020 feel like a sinking ship? Homeowner portrays chaotic year with Titanic-themed Halloween display on his front lawn.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficorange countynew windsorschool bus accidentbuschild injuredbus crashschoolschool bustraffictraffic accidentcrashbus accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
Zeta could bring rain, snow to NYC area this week
Looters ransack businesses during 2nd night of unrest | LIVE
The Countdown: What does geography say about political strategy?
Mayor waits in line 3.5 hours to vote, shares his pizza
Home hosts Titanic-themed Halloween
'Operation Spotlight': 12 arrested in NJ child predator sting
Show More
Chrissy Teigen writes emotional essay about losing Jack
Sex cult leader gets 120 years in 'branded women' trial
The new IRS tax brackets are out, so where do you stand?
A rare blue moon will light up the sky on Halloween
Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, dumping body
More TOP STORIES News