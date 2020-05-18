Coronavirus News: Alternate Side Parking resumes for a clean sweep week

Suspensions will resume next week (May 25) will continue for another two weeks through Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Please note there will be two suspensions during the clean sweep week: Thursday, May 21, 2020 and Sunday, May 24, 2020 as previously scheduled on the ASP calendar for Solemnity of the Ascension and Idul-Fitr (Eid Al-Fitr).
New York City may extend the suspension based on street cleanliness and workforce availability.
Any New Yorker under isolation who has received a ticket can appeal to the Department of Finance and should provide medical documentation or testimony, which will be taken into consideration when their case is reviewed.
Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the City.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address