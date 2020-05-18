coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Alternate Side Parking resumes for a clean sweep week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Alternate Side Parking resumed on Monday for a citywide clean sweep this week.

Suspensions will resume next week (May 25) will continue for another two weeks through Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Please note there will be two suspensions during the clean sweep week: Thursday, May 21, 2020 and Sunday, May 24, 2020 as previously scheduled on the ASP calendar for Solemnity of the Ascension and Idul-Fitr (Eid Al-Fitr).

New York City may extend the suspension based on street cleanliness and workforce availability.

Any New Yorker under isolation who has received a ticket can appeal to the Department of Finance and should provide medical documentation or testimony, which will be taken into consideration when their case is reviewed.

Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the City.

