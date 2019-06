Cars to be banned from most of 14th Street in Manhattan starting July 1

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cars will soon be banned on a busy stretch of 14th Street in Manhattan.Starting July 1, 14th Street from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue will be closed to cars from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.The closure is to make room for more public buses.The MTA is expanding M14 bus service to help ease the commute for subway riders during repairs on the L train's Canarsie Tunnel.The MTA hopes to speed up buses with a priority lane and requiring payment at curbside machines before passengers board.The bus lanes will be enforced with high-tech cameras on MTA buses. Tickets for violations will not be issued until at least September.----------