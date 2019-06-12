NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cars will soon be banned on a busy stretch of 14th Street in Manhattan.
Starting July 1, 14th Street from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue will be closed to cars from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
The closure is to make room for more public buses.
The MTA is expanding M14 bus service to help ease the commute for subway riders during repairs on the L train's Canarsie Tunnel.
The MTA hopes to speed up buses with a priority lane and requiring payment at curbside machines before passengers board.
The bus lanes will be enforced with high-tech cameras on MTA buses. Tickets for violations will not be issued until at least September.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Cars to be banned from most of 14th Street in Manhattan starting July 1
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News