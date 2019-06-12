Traffic

Cars to be banned from most of 14th Street in Manhattan starting July 1

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cars will soon be banned on a busy stretch of 14th Street in Manhattan.

Starting July 1, 14th Street from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue will be closed to cars from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The closure is to make room for more public buses.

The MTA is expanding M14 bus service to help ease the commute for subway riders during repairs on the L train's Canarsie Tunnel.

The MTA hopes to speed up buses with a priority lane and requiring payment at curbside machines before passengers board.

The bus lanes will be enforced with high-tech cameras on MTA buses. Tickets for violations will not be issued until at least September.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmanhattannew york citycarsl train repairstrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations to begin Thursday
Midtown scaffold breaks loose, falling bricks hurt 2 people
FAA: Pilot killed in NYC crash not certified to fly in limited visibility
Helicopter crash raises questions, concerns about NYC airspace
What we know about Tim McCormack, NYC helicopter crash pilot
Show More
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Couple faces charges after selling $93K in Kohl's cash
Concern over possible mumps outbreak among inmates at NJ jail
Cause of death released for mom who fell in subway carrying baby
More TOP STORIES News