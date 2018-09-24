EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --There is growing frustration from residents in the East Village who claim the noise from construction on a major subway project is getting out of control.
Residents are complaining about not being able to get sleep from all the racket and businesses are upset about losing customers.
It will be that way for a while, because the full shutdown of the L train begins a few months from now.
"You're breathing all this dust, the noise, the noise it's all day and night," said resident Linda Kolani.
And that's life along 14th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue B where the tunnel for the L subway line is being redone after Superstorm Sandy.
The work started a year ago, and residents and business owners are at wits end.
It's hard to notice the Big Apple barber shop with sidewalks cut off. And once they get a customer inside, they do what they can to keep him.
"Wer'e closing our doors of course, you have to, because the noise and the dust and everything, it kills everything," said the shop's Michael Volstok. "So we have soothing music on and we try to keep our customers' attention away from all this outside."
It is even worse for one coffee shop which is almost impossible to reach and did not have one customer at lunchtime Monday.
"If it continues like now it will throw us out of business," said the shop's owner Yani Katchis.
He could be out of business while some are wondering how much longer they can live in the area.
"I feel like my home where I have lived for 20 years and raised my daughter isn't my home anymore," said resident Penny Pennline. "I can't do anything, I don't even want to be there."
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube