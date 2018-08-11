TRAFFIC

Funeral held for Teaneck father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash

From left to right: Audie Trinidad, Danna, Kaitlyn, Melissa, Allison

Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The funeral mass was held for the New Jersey father and his four daughters killed in a Delaware car crash.

Watch Live: Trinidad family funeral


Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Audie Trinidad and his daughters Kaitlyn, Danna, Melissa and Allison, 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck.

A wake was held Friday afternoon at Saint Anastasia Church in Teaneck for



The family members died last month while returning from vacation.

Police said a pickup truck crossed over the median, drove the wrong way and struck a car, causing it to spin out of control before colliding into the family's minivan.

The driver of the pickup truck, 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard Jr., from Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The girls' mother, Mary Rose Trinidad, was the only survivor. She spoke about her heartbreak and called for Hubbard to be criminally prosecuted at a press conference last month.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashTeaneckBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Driver ID'd in crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
New Jersey community mourns father, four daughters killed in crash
TRAFFIC
L-train pain begins this weekend
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Ramp, lanes on Route 495 to close for 3 years
Mayor, city council celebrate cap on ride-share vehicles
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman charged in hit-and-run that critically injured NJ girl on bike
Police-involved shooting in Queens leaves gun-wielding teen injured
Police: NJ inmate escapes, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
NY Rep. Chris Collins stepping down after insider trading charges
'Suicidal' airport employee steals, crashes passenger plane
Australian tourist killed when bike hit by garbage truck
Show More
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog in Washington Heights
Insanity on 35th Street: Cab driver arrested in road-rage incident
Chilling text part of case against dad of baby found in river
Ramp, lanes on Route 495 to close for 3 years
More News