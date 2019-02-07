NEW YORK (WABC) --The MTA says the foul stench people are smelling in L train subway stations is not toxic.
But the Transit union isn't so sure, saying three workers were taken to the hospital after getting sick.
Thursday morning the smell was still present at the Graham and Metropolitan L train station in Williamsburg.
Ambulances were called Wednesday after workers reported feeling nauseous and lightheaded.
Two workers were taken to the hospital Wednesday, and at least one was taken Tuesday.
The MTA says they are using fans dissipate the smell and are also using pads to soak up the oil sheen that they say was seeping up from the ground.
What is behind the smell is really unclear.
The MTA said earlier they believed it was heating oil.
But the MTA's Chief safety officer said Wednesday that they don't know what the substance is that is causing the smell.
Still, they are reassuring riders and workers.
"It is not toxic in any way, it may be obnoxious to people to smell the fumes or the odor down there, but it is not in any way toxic or unsafe," said Pat Warren, MTA Chief Safety Officer.
Environmental officials have taken samples of the substance to test it.
In the meantime, MTA has been handing out masks to its employees.
