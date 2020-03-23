Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: LIRR shuts down ticket offices during the COVID-19 outbreak

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- All Long Island Rail Road ticket offices will be shut down for precautionary reasons because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The new policy includes Penn Station as well as the Jamaica and Atlantic terminals.

Riders must buy their tickets at ticket machines or via the MTA eTix.

Last week, LIRR stopped accepting cash fare payments.

Customers wishing to use cash can still do so at ticket machines at LIRR stations.
The most contactless way to pay is to use MTA eTix to pay directly from your smartphone.

As a further precaution for customers and employees, Lost and Found Office at Penn Station is closed.

Any recoveries of lost items will be returned by appointment only. If you have left an item on the train or in one of LIRR's stations, please file your claim online on LIRR's website.

If you're looking to retrieve an item, please call the Customer Service Center at 511 or 718-217-LIRR.

