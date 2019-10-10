Minor derailment at Newark Penn Station causing delays on PATH trains

The incident was reported at Newark Penn Station just before 5:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported, but the incident is likely to impact the evening commute.
Port Authority says there were not passengers on the train at the time of the derailment.
New Jersey Transit will cross-honor PATH tickets.
NWK-WTC delayed. Crew reported a derailed train at NWK. NJT rail is cross honoring PATH @ HOB, NWK, NYPS. NWK-WTC line will operate a 10 minute schedule. [33]— PATH Train (@PATHTrain) October 10, 2019
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
