Minor derailment at Newark Penn Station causing delays on PATH trains

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a minor PATH train derailment in Newark.

The incident was reported at Newark Penn Station just before 5:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, but the incident is likely to impact the evening commute.

Port Authority says there were not passengers on the train at the time of the derailment.

New Jersey Transit will cross-honor PATH tickets.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

