Traffic

NJ Transit Morris and Essex line suspended between Dover and Summit

By Eyewitness News
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A portion of the New Jersey Transit is suspended after a tree fell on some overhead lines.

The Morris and Essex Rail Line is currently suspended between Dover and Summit.


A tree came down on some overhead lines in Parsippany late Wednesday night.

Crews are on the scene making repairs Thursday morning.


