NYPD officer struck and killed on Long Island Expressway in Queens

The officer was struck on the eastbound lanes near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.
The officer was investigating a prior crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp to the Clearview Expressway, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Three people were injured in the crash, one critically.
As the officer, assigned to the NYPD's Highway Patrol, was investigating, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
That driver did not stop.
The officer was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.
Police launched a search for the driver, and one woman was later taken into custody on foot nearby, along the Horace Harding Expressway.
The eastbound Long Island Expressway is closed at Exit 26 - Francis Lewis Boulevard.
The Horace Harding Expressway, which serves as the LIE service road, is also closed.
ALSO READ | Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip