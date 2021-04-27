NYPD officer struck and killed on Long Island Expressway in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10550387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rebecca Hillman is charged in the suicide of Ryan Wilson, who died after Hillman allegedly left him alone and unaided for 15 minutes despite being aware he was hanging himself.

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has died after being struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway in the Fresh Meadows section of Queens.The officer was struck on the eastbound lanes near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.The officer was investigating a prior crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp to the Clearview Expressway, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.Three people were injured in the crash, one critically.As the officer, assigned to the NYPD's Highway Patrol, was investigating, he was struck by a passing vehicle.That driver did not stop.The officer was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.Police launched a search for the driver, and one woman was later taken into custody on foot nearby, along the Horace Harding Expressway.The eastbound Long Island Expressway is closed at Exit 26 - Francis Lewis Boulevard.The Horace Harding Expressway, which serves as the LIE service road, is also closed.----------