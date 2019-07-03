Traffic

Multiple injuries reported when trash truck overturns on outbound side of Lincoln Tunnel

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sanitation truck went out of control, crashed through guardrails and overturned in the westbound lanes of Route 495 in Union City on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involving multiple vehicles happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. off the Palisade Avenue overpass in Weekhawken Township.

Two people in the truck were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. There were multiple other injuries in the other vehicles -- some injuries were believed to be critical.

Outbound Lincoln Tunnel traffic was closed while westbound Route 495 is closed entering Union City and traffic is being diverted. Commuters are strongly encouraged to use the Holland Tunnel or George Washington Bridge as an alternate route.

Due to the accident, all bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal is suspended until further notice.

NJ Transit Rail, PATH, and NY Waterways are cross-honoring for bus passengers.



