Driver saved moments before train collided with truck stuck on tracks in Haverstraw

HAVERSTRAW, New York (WABC) -- A train collided with a truck struck on the tracks and the driver was rescued just in time.

The crash happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Route 9W and New Main Street in Haverstraw, New York.

A CSX train was traveling northbound when a tractor-trailer truck bottomed out and got stuck on the tracks.

Witnesses flagged down police who helped get the driver out of the truck before the impact.

This could have been a horrific tragedy, but smart thinking and quick action, including blocking other cars and pedestrians from entering the area, prevented that outcome," Rockland County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. said. "I'm sure the driver of the truck and the driver of the train are shook up and I hope they'll both be okay. Thank you to everyone who went to the scene in case there were other victims. It's no surprise to me, and I'm sure many others, that the community really pulled together because that is what Haverstraw is all about."

The truck was carrying a heavy load of titanium piping which may have led to it getting stuck.

The area will be closed for some time due to lots of heavy debris that needs to be removed, according to police.

Commuters may experience some delays in the area and plan an alternative route if possible.

