How to show gratitude on Transit Worker Appreciation Day

Monday is Transit Worker Appreciation Day!

Today is a special opportunity to show gratitude to transit workers who help get us to our destinations.

The American Public Transportation Association has a list of suggestions to show your appreciation.

They include saying "Thank you!" or "I appreciate you!"

Other ideas include designing a thank you card to present to transit employees, or providing free meals.

MTA President Richard Davey joined the team at Eyewitness News This Morning to thank his employees. He said that the organization is doing everything it can and working with the police to help keep its workers safe.

Davey called out the need to rid the transit system of weapons and guns.

He also said that mental health teams of two MTA police officers paired with a mental health clinician are working to get people the help they need.

Davey said more than four million people rode the transit system last week with very few incidents of crime and called it very safe.

ALSO READ | Gov. Hochul grilled over congestion pricing on 'The View'

N.J. Burkett has more on Whoopi Goldberg's fiery response to New York's congestion pricing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.