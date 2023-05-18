DSNY proposal would require restaurants, bodegas to use closed containers for trash

A new proposal attempts to reduce the trash buffet left out for rats by restaurants and bodegas in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new proposal attempts to reduce the trash buffet left out for rats by restaurants and bodegas in New York City.

The sanitation department's plan would require all restaurants and bodegas to set out trash in containers instead of bags.

This proposal could apply to 40,000 food-related businesses, and roughly 20% of those eateries are located in Manhattan.

The DSNY rule would allow for all commercial businesses to set out their waste and recyclable material within one hour of closing, only if the materials are in bins with tight-fitting lids.

The proposal would work hand-in-hand with other city initiatives to increase the use of bins for waste to create a cleaner, more livable neighborhoods.

It would not apply to businesses that utilize off-street waste collection, like from inside a loading dock.

A public hearing on the proposed rule will be held June 22. Anyone can join the meeting or they can submit their comment on the NYC Rules website.

