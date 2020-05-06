coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- JetBlue will fly over New York City to salute health care workers and first responders on Thursday.

The flyover is set to happen at 7 p.m. as part of the Clap Because We Care movement.

The flyover will include the airline's three New York-themed special liveries honoring the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), New York Police Department (NYPD) and all who live in and love New York (I LOVE NY/Empire State Development).

"JetBlue's mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. "We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way. This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants - not just here in our home of New York but around the country as well."

Additionally, the airline announced that through May 15, customers can nominate a JetBlue Healthcare Hero for the chance to receive a roundtrip flight for two for future travel. They're giving away the flights to 100,000 healthcare workers.

To kick off the program, JetBlue is donating pairs of roundtrip flight certificates for 10,000 health care workers at the Mount Sinai Health System, including their Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island campuses, as well as at NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the United States with more than 70 locations across the city's five boroughs.

Customers can submit a brief description of why they are nominating their healthcare hero at jetblue.com/healthcarehero.

Also, JetBlue is providing its almost 23,000 crew members with round-trip flight certificates to gift to the health care heroes in their own lives.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc newsjetblue
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 briefing
NYC to offer antibody testing to 140,000 residents in coming weeks
NYC movie, TV production looks ahead to restart after pandemic
Masks causing acne? Here's how to fit it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection
Unanimous Supreme Court tosses 'Bridgegate' convictions
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
Show More
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
NYC movie, TV production looks ahead to restart after pandemic
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast
Montefiore Hospital releases 5,000th COVID-19 patient
More TOP STORIES News