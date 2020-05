Coronavirus News: JetBlue to flyover NYC Thursday evening

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- JetBlue will flyover New York City to salute healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday.The flyover is set to happen at 7 p.m. as part of the Clap Because We Care movement.The flyover will include the airline's three New York-themed special liveries honoring the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), New York Police Department (NYPD) and all who live in and love New York (I LOVE NY/Empire State Development)."JetBlue's mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. "We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way. This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants - not just here in our home of New York but around the country as well."Additionally, the airline announced that through May 15, customers can nominate a JetBlue Healthcare Hero for the chance to receive a roundtrip flight for two for future travel. They're giving away the flights to 100,000 healthcare workers.To kick off the program, JetBlue is donating pairs of roundtrip flight certificates for 10,000 healthcare workers at the Mount Sinai Health System, including their Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island campuses, as well as at NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public healthcare system in the United States with more than 70 locations across the city's five boroughs.Customers can submit a brief description of why they are nominating their healthcare hero at jetblue.com/healthcarehero Also, JetBlue is providing its almost 23,000 crewmembers with roundtrip flight certificates to gift to the healthcare heroes in their own lives.