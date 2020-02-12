travel

Yosemite's stunning "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year

FRESNO, Calif. -- The annual "firefall" phenomenon at Yosemite National Park may not happen this year due to a lack of water over the Horsetail Fall.

The National Park Service says the fall currently has little to no water, so those planning to see the "firefall" may miss it.

The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.



The natural phenomenon happens every sunset in late-February. The National Park Service says the window for the 2020 "firefall" is February 13 through February 27.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic will begin in the afternoon on February 13.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravel
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Get paid back by knowing your bumped airline passenger rights
NY to sue government over suspension of Global Entry program
DHS suspends New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Car with 1-year-old inside towed by repo man in New Jersey
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
Woman hit with hammer during Brooklyn robbery attempt
Show More
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
2 arrested on LI after sting into senior phone scam
MTA bus driver attacked after not stopping for passenger
Steel beam crashes through MI man's windshield on highway
Rebecca Black speaks out about depression 9 years after 'Friday'
More TOP STORIES News