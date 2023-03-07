The Houston rapper's representatives have been in talks with the police department to be interviewed.

Rapper Travis Scott set to meet with NYPD over alleged assault at Club Nebula in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rapper Travis Scott could meet with NYPD detectives as soon as Tuesday for questioning on an alleged assault at a nightclub last week.

Scott was wanted for questioning after a sound engineer at Club Nebula in Midtown claimed Scott punched him in the face.

The sound engineer also said Scott damaged about $12,000 dollars worth of audio equipment after he was asked to turn down the volume.

The victim did not suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, however, the victim told Eyewitness News he "was hurt" and suffered a neck injury in what he said was a punch in the face.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, westbound on West 41st at around 3:30 a.m.

Scott's attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told TMZ, "While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."

Scott has two children with Kylie Jenner.

He is also known for performing at an outdoor concert in Houston in 2021 where 10 people died, including a 9-year-old boy, when concertgoers rushed the stage.

