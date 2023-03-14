Large tree falls on cars in Bronx as storm moves through area

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A large tree fell onto cars in the Bronx early Tuesday morning as a nor'easter started making its way through the area.

The incident was reported on Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx around 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the NYC Parks Department will respond to cut up the tree.

Officials with the department said as of 10 a.m. they had received eight reports of damaged or fallen trees and limbs citywide. But they warned at this point it was not yet clear how many of those reports were duplicates.

Bainbridge Avenue was closed for a block at the Mosholu Parkway for the cleanup.

The Parks Department issued the following statement:

"We are continuing to monitor the impacts of this ongoing storm, and our crews are responding to tree emergencies as is safe to do so. Thankfully, so far this storm has not had a major impact to City trees. We ask that tree conditions be reported to 311. In cases of true emergency, New Yorkers should call 911."

