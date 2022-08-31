Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was struck by a falling tree in Brooklyn.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at Ocean Parkway and Webster Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.
Members of the fire department and EMS removed the tree from on top of her.
She was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.
The tree limb has since been removed.
There is no word on what caused it to come down.
