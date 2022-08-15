Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was killed and another was injured when a tree fell into a pool in the Bronx on Monday.

The incident was reported at a private pool around 1:30 p.m. on Palisade Avenue.

A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive.

The incident comes just one day after a man was critically injured by a tree while he was sitting on a bench in Brooklyn.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

