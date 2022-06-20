1 killed, 2 hurt when tree slices through pickup truck on Rockland County highway

STONY POINT, Rockland County (WABC) -- One person was killed and two others injured when a tree fell on a pickup truck on a Rockland County highway Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Palisades Parkway, near Exit 16, in Stony Point.

Police say the truck had three people inside, a driver and two passengers, and the tree sliced right through the vehicle.

The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was flown to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter, while the rear passenger was transported by ambulance.

The identifies of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

The northbound Palisades Parkway was shut down for hours into Sunday evening.

