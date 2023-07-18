FDNY rescues worker buried up to waist in trench in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Emergency workers in Brooklyn worked for an hour on Tuesday morning to rescue a man who got buried up to his waist in a trench collapse.

It happened around 9:44 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and after about 45 minutes, they had uncovered the man to just above his knees.

The victim stayed conscious as crews worked to dig him out the rest of the way. He was able to be extricated about an hour after the collapse and was cared for by EMS.

It's not yet known what led to the collapse.

ALSO READ | History made: Edward Caban named first Latino NYPD commissioner

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.