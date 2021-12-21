Trevor Noah files suit against New York City hospital claiming negligence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11359670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> P&G Issues voluntary recall of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products

NEW YORK CITY -- Comedian and late night host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against his doctor and a New York City hospital alleging that their negligence caused him to "sustain permanent, severe and grievous injuries," according to the complaint obtained by CNN.Noah alleges the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Dr. Riley J. Williams III failed to properly diagnose his illness and condition, failed to refer him to specialists with proper skill and training to treat his illness, and negligently performed exams and surgery.He also alleges that they failed to both provide appropriate medical treatment and to obtain proper and informed consent for treatment, according to the complaint.A spokesperson for HSS provided CNN with a statement that began "HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah.""We have shared with Mr. Noah's attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless," the statement reads. "Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient."The nature of Noah's injury and surgery were not disclosed in the complaint.According to the legal complaint, Noah received treatment from HSS and Williams III between August 25, 2020, and December 17, 2020, including a surgery on November 23, 2020.During that time, the complaint says Noah "sustained severe and painful personal injuries, sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain."Noah was "confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid" which led him to suffer "loss of enjoyment of life" and prevented him from doing his job for a long period of time, the complaint said.Because some of his injuries are permanent," he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future," the complaint also states.CNN has reached out to Dr. Riley J. Williams III and was referred to the media relations department of HSS. CNN has been unable to determine if Williams has an attorney.The-CNN-Wire& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.----------