NJ officials call for federal aid after Saturday storm causes Saddle River to flood again

Phil Taitt has the latest from New Jersey after Saturday's rainfall left areas flooded.

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Saturday's downpour proved to be quite the super soaker, leaving a mess throughout the Tri-State area.

For residents in Lodi, New Jersey, it was a major source of frustration due to flooding from the Saddle River.

Roads were left swallowed up by water, while several homes were significantly damaged -- all in all, similar to what they've already experienced in recent months.

Emergency crews were out Saturday, as waters of the Saddle River rose and heightened fears.

Lodi Mayor Scott A. Luna told Eyewitness News that he's waiting on about $800,000 in funds from Congress to be able to update storm drainage and infrastructure.

"This is probably our fourth of fifth flood in four months, and it's rough on the town," said Luna. "We really can't take much anymore."