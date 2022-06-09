Robert De Niro, 20 years since co-founding Tribeca Film Festival, reflects on its legacy

TriBeCa, Manhattan (WABC) -- For two decades now, the Tribeca Film festival has grown in size, scope, and importance thanks to the efforts of founders Robert De Niro and his business partner Jane Rosenthal.
The year's festival runs June 8-19 and comes 20 years after the inaugural event was held in its namesake neighborhood.
Then, the TriBeCa community was still reeling from the devastation just down the street at the World Trade Center. The festival was designed to help revitalize a shaken lower Manhattan.
This year's highlights will include a cast reunion of De Niro's beloved 1995 movie, "Heat."
De Niro reflects on the tradition of reunions at the film showcase and on the legacy of the festival in the latest episode of "The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon."
